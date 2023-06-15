Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

Featuring some of India's most loved songs, Saregama Music will be the ultimate destination for Bollywood music lovers on JioTV which hosts 1000+ channels and is available for free for all Jio sim users. The Saregama music channel on JioTV will offer curated programming for all seasons, which will range from film music to Saregama originals, recreations, ghazals and devotional songs. The programming line-up will consist of music from the likes of Arijit Singh, Badshah, Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan and many more.