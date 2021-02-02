Saregama strikes licensing deal with India’s leading short video platform, Josh

Speaking on the partnership, Umang Bedi, co-founder, Josh said “Music is a universal language, and language is at the heart of every endeavor and innovation at Josh. This partnership is a great reminder of that focus – one that makes sure there’s a song for every user, creator and moment on Josh, today. If a 2020 movie could recreate a 1951 Albela classic into a quirky, pandemic soundtrack, who knows of the myriad possibilities when you expose creative minds and souls to an evergreen music library. What better way to celebrate a new decade of creativity, than to welcome Saregama into our vast music library.”