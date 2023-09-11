SAT postpones final hearing on Punit Goenka's plea against SEBI order

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has postponed the final hearing on a plea challenging the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) confirmatory order against Zee Entertainment Enterprises' (ZEEL) top executives, Punit Goenka and Shubhash Chandra. SEBI's order had barred them from holding key positions in the company and other organizations. The new hearing date is set for September 13, according to a report by PTI.