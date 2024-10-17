Screen Magazine makes a comeback in digital edition

Screen Magazine, the renowned Indian weekly film publication originally launched in 1951, is making a much-anticipated return with a new digital edition.

Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express Group, announced in a recent LinkedIn post that the magazine will be unveiled in its digital avatar tomorrow.

The Indian Express Group owned the magazine until 2015, when Star India acquired it, establishing it as a reliable source for insights into India's Hindi film industry, with a primary focus on Mumbai-based Bollywood. After a hiatus, this revival promises to rekindle its legacy in a modern format.

The digital edition of the magazine will feature exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and industry analysis, all tailored to meet the interests of today’s readers.

The e-magazine format of Screen Magazine complements its history and lays the groundwork for its comeback. By leveraging digital platforms, the magazine aims to reach a broader audience. As it embarks on this new journey, Screen Magazine is set to continue its tradition of delivering compelling content that reflects the essence of Indian cinema.