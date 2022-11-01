Second season of Shark Tank India to premiere soon

Except Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh the other sharks from season 1 will be present, reveals the first promo.
Shark Tank India will be returning on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV soon. The channel released the promo for the business reality show on Tuesday evening, revealing that most of the original sharks will be present, except Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh.
The promo gives a humourous touch to a regular banter between a vegetable seller and a buyer. The seller is striking a deal with a consumer for 'bhendi' using economic jargons. The woman attempts to bargain saying his whole cart is worth not more than ₹70. In response, the seller gives a detailed explanation concluding that his business’ valuation is actually ₹70 lakh.
Directed by Abhinav Pratiman and produced by Early Man Films, the promo is written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi.
The first season of Shark Tank India introduced the audience to a whole lot of entrepreneurial vocabularies like equity, valuation and shares.
The show has entrepreneurs, called pitchers, who present their business ideas to investors, called sharks, in hope of an investment from one or more of them.
In a release shared by Sony, it confirmed the sharks for this season to be Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with a new shark - Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com). The show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.
The show will be sponsored by Acko, Cashfree Payments, smallcase, Pokerbaazi, Fi.Money, Eatfit and Lenskart.