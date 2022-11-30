Senior journalist Ravish Kumar quits NDTV

The Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning news anchor used to host the programmes Hum Log, Ravish Ki Report, Desh Ki Baat and Prime Time.
A day after the channel’s founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH), senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from his post as the senior executive editor at NDTV India on Wednesday, as per an internal email by the network. In the email, NDTV said that the resignation was effective immediately.
Suparna Singh, the president of NDTV Group, wrote, “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served (sic).”
Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades, Suparna wrote, adding that his contribution has been immense, and “we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning”.
The Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning news anchor used to host the programmes Hum Log, Ravish Ki Report, Desh Ki Baat and Prime Time. He has also been conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award twice.
Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy resigned as directors on Tuesday. The board of RRPR Holding has approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as directors on its board.
This move came after the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group acquired 29.18 per cent stake in the television channel on August 23 and launched an open offer on November 22, as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to buy another 26 per cent in the company. The offer will remain open until December 5, 2022.