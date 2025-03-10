Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff face legal action over gutkha ad

The Jaipur District Consumer Commission has issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for appearing in an advertisement for a saffron-flavored gutkha product. The actors have been accused of misleading consumers as per the media reports.

The complaint, filed by consumer rights activist Yogendra Singh Badiyal, alleges the gutkha company's claim that "every grain contains saffron" is false. The petition highlights the discrepancy between the gutkha's low price and the high cost of saffron.

The complaint further alleges that the gutkha neither contains saffron nor carries its fragrance, yet it continues to be promoted by high-profile celebrities. The fear is that their endorsement could mislead consumers into believing the product offers something it doesn’t.

The complaint also raises the serious concern of the potential health risks associated with such advertisements. By glamorising gutkha, the petition argues, these promotional campaigns could indirectly encourage consumption of a product known to be harmful.

In the past, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar have also faced backlash for promoting pan masala brands.