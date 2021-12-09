Shark Tank India to air on Sony TV from December 20

Sony Television has a strong offering of non-fiction shows with the likes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Indian Idol, Super Dancer and Kaun Banega Crorepati. Shark Tank is expected to further strengthen this offering. However it remains to be seen how a business show will perform on weekday primetime on a GEC. Being a business show there will be use of several technical terms which may not be relatable to the masses. The Indian audience is used to watching reality shows that require little to no intellectual capacity on the part of the audience. This show is clearly going to be different from that lot.