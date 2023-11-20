Shemaroo Entertainment collaborates with The Sandbox, set within BharatBox

The partnership signifies Shemaroo’s dive into the digital space, bringing forth the bollywood metaverse to BharatBox.
Shemaroo Entertainment, a media and entertainment conglomerate, has unveiled its collaboration with The Sandbox, a decentralised gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, set within BharatBox, a new cultural metaverse hub in The Sandbox featuring artists and brands from India’s entertainment industry.
The company's foray into digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has solidified its presence in the metaverse. Together with BharatBox, this venture will reinvent entertainment, infusing Bollywood IPs such as Jab We Met, The Great Gambler, Disco Dancer, Khuda Gawah, Blue, 22 Yards and many more, offering fans a virtual engagement with the characters.
Shemaroo has embarked on a digital journey to blur lines between reel-life entertainment and real-life experiences.
Arghya Chakravarty, chief operating officer, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "Our alliance with The Sandbox is a testament to Shemaroo's commitment to innovation and embracing the future of entertainment. As we bridge the illustrious world of Bollywood with the pioneering metaverse of BharatBox, we are creating more than just an experience. It's a tribute to our fans, offering them an immersive journey into the heart of Indian cinema, where they can not only relive their favourite moments but also be a part of them."
Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO, The Sandbox added, “Our core mission is to empower global creators and inspire them to launch new types of experiences based on true digital ownership, utilizing our #no-code Game Maker.”
“This partnership is not just about bringing Bollywood to the metaverse but celebrating the rich cinematic history of India in a space that's redefining the future. Merging traditional cinematic masterpieces with the limitless potential of the digital realm signifies the dawn of a new era for Bollywood enthusiasts globally", commented Karan Keswani, CEO, BharatBox.