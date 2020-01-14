Shemaroo launches Marathi movie channel, 'MarathiBana'

Shemaroo MarathiBana intends to be the one-stop destination for some of the most popular Marathi movies and theatre plays.
Catering to the Marathi speaking audience, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited announced the launch of their new Marathi movie channel – Shemaroo ‘MarathiBana’. Shemaroo MarathiBana intends to be the one-stop destination for some of the most popular Marathi movies and theatre plays which were launched with a sole objective to entertain the Marathi audiences. The free-to-air channel will entirely focus on Marathi audiences across Maharashtra and Goa and will serve their preferences through its catalog of over 200 titles.
Commenting on the launch of Shemaroo MarathiBana, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said, “The launch of ‘Shemaroo MarathiBana’ further expands Shemaroo’s presence in the Marathi speaking market, where we are bringing some of the rich content on our premium Marathi movie channel."
He added, "We have been dominant players and have had a strong foothold in the media and entertainment industry for both viewers and advertisers. Taking the legacy forward we will now be tapping on the humongous consumer base of the Marathi speaking audiences through this launch. We are sure to entertain the right set of audiences by providing them entertainment in the language they enjoy and prefer.”To be updated