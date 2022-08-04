Shemaroo takes its premium Bollywood content to the global FAST market with Amagi

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that Shemaroo, India’s leading Media & Entertainment Company has partnered with it for creating, distributing, and monetizing a new channel to the Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platform, Plex, in the US. The channel hosts a curated collection of movies and music from Bollywood and targets a global audience. While Plex is the first FAST platform to which the channel is distributed, Shemaroo hopes to extend its reach to other leading FAST platforms such as SLING, Xiaomi, and more, in the coming months.