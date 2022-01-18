Shikha Kapur, Amit Chandrra & Prabhat Choudhary announce ‘Andaz’!

Shikha Kapur was part of the leadership team that built the first corporate studio brand in India with UTV-Disney; she was also instrumental in repositioning Fox Star Studios as a leader in marketing & innovations. Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Entertainment has delivered successful campaigns for feature films, television broadcasters and OTT platforms. Touted as the industry’s go-to man in times of crisis, Prabhat Choudhary is the key orchestrator of content marketing across platforms. As Founder of Spice PR and Entropy Digital, he is a revered strategic expert for the Hindi and South film industry enabling ‘show business’ stakeholders stay ahead of the curve.