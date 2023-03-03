ShortsTV now on Tata Play Binge

Commenting on the addition of the new partner app, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We want to provide diverse content choices to our viewers and create experiences that are varied. ShortsTV’s popularity has grown in India over the years, and we are happy to be bringing them onboard Tata Play Binge. With a total of 23 popular apps under one roof, we have created a platform that makes content accessibility and discovery easy and convenient for all.