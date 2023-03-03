ShortsTV now on Tata Play Binge

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are available as add-ons for Tata Play DTH subscribers.
ShortsTV is now available on Tata Play Binge. For the discerning audiences, this latest addition will bring the best of short format content – films, series & documentaries from across the world under the Tata Play Binge unified platform.
ShortsTV has more than 300 titles featuring renowned and critically acclaimed artists across the globe. It hosts over 1000 hours of content across genres including star-studded, award-winning short films, with subtitles in English. The platform, in collaboration with top short film production houses, will bring top notch short-format movies with award-winning star cast such as Devi, Harvie Krumpet, Out of Darkness, Spam, Gadhedo, Caroline, and many more.
Commenting on the addition of the new partner app, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We want to provide diverse content choices to our viewers and create experiences that are varied. ShortsTV’s popularity has grown in India over the years, and we are happy to be bringing them onboard Tata Play Binge. With a total of 23 popular apps under one roof, we have created a platform that makes content accessibility and discovery easy and convenient for all.
Adding to this, Carter Pilcher, CEO of ShortsTV "ShortsTV is thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with Tata Play, bringing our addictive Short movie experience to Binge. Short format content consumption is exploding and ShortsTV is a one-stop destination for crazy animations, amazing stories, big stars, and deep dive documentary shorts that bring our Binge audience the biggest variety of films from around the globe."
ShortsTV will join the band of 22 other popular OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface.