Should Indian media companies worry about the Jio-Facebook deal?

Analysts believe that all his investments in the media space have been made with Jio at the heart of it. “While changing the distribution landscape, Reliance has subtly made it a content powerhouse," said a well-known analyst who did not want to be quoted. For example, Eros International and Viacom18 Motion Pictures together own rights to about 45 per cent of the top Bollywood films, he says. Balaji's video-on-demand platform, ALTBalaji which creates a good number of Originals, is integrated into Jio which has 360 million subscribers.