Smurfs makes its way to India on Sonic

Pulling out all stops for the launch of ‘Smurfs’ is a robust multi-screen and multi-touchpoint marketing plan that is sure to engage young audiences. The highly innovative promotional plan will leave no stone unturned in reaching out to kids. A fun filled robust digital plan will include initiatives such as fun mashups and reels, contests leading up to Global Smurfs day, innovative posts, AR filters and gaming to transport the kids into the ‘Smurf’ world. Ensuring maximum excitement, Global Smurfs Day will be celebrated on 25th and 26th June through on ground activations in malls. Visitors will also get a chance to participate in fun games. Taking the overall marketing initiative, a step forward, Sonic has also partnered with select renowned QSR brands. With influencers on board, a new AR filter for Smurfs will be created to further establish the characters.

