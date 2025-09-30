Snapchat doubles engagement in India as creator momentum hits new high

On September 26, 2025, Snapchat announced record momentum in India’s creator ecosystem — led by surging engagement, rapid growth in content creation, and a rising community of Snap Stars. The update came at Creator Connect Delhi, part of a multi-city initiative to empower Gen Z storytellers across the country.

Advertisment

Key Growth Highlights

Engagement: Time spent watching content on Snapchat has doubled in India over the past two years.

Creators: The number of official Snap Stars has grown 1.5X, underscoring demand for authentic, creator-led content.

Content: Posts to Spotlight have grown 4X year-over-year, cementing Snapchat’s role as a hub for short-form storytelling.

Saket Jha Saurabh, Director and Head - Content & AR Partnerships, Snap Inc., said:

"India has been at the center of our global creator strategy, not just as one of our fastest-growing markets but also as a leading contributor to global content creation. Programs like Snapchat Creator Connect, Snap School, and Snap With Stars have created a flywheel of creativity, authenticity, and growth. The momentum we’re seeing today reflects how strongly Indian creators have embraced Snapchat as their home for storytelling and community building."

Creator Connect Delhi

The event brought together top creators, Snap Stars, and industry voices. Highlights included:

Snap School workshops on storytelling and monetization.

Fireside chat with Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, where the actors shared why Snapchat is their platform of choice.

A demo of fifth-generation Spectacles, earning an enthusiastic response for real-time AR and seamless mobile integration.



Saket Jha Saurabh, Director and Head – Content & AR Partnerships, Snap Inc., said:

"India has been at the center of our global creator strategy, not just as one of our fastest-growing markets but also as one of the biggest contributors to global content creation on Snapchat. Programs like Creator Connect, Snap School and Snap With Stars ensure that diverse talent has access to opportunities and tools to grow. The fact that we’ve seen engagement double, Snap Stars grow 1.5X and Spotlight posts surge 4X reflects how strongly Indian creators have embraced Snapchat as their home for authentic storytelling."

Voices from the Creator Community



At the event, creators also shared why Snapchat stands apart. Sonal Kaushal, voice artist and podcaster, said: "Snapchat feels authentic and real. Its AR tools inspire creativity while still keeping connections personal and genuine."

Amulya Rattan, Snap Star, added:"Snapchat isn’t just about growing an audience — it’s about building a career. With monetization programs and brand collaborations, I can turn creativity into income while staying true to myself."

Partnerships & Brand Love

Snapchat continues to collaborate with leading brands including Myntra, Flipkart, L’Oréal, Unilever, and Reckitt, connecting them with India’s top AR creators and Snap Stars through influencer partnerships, activations, and campaigns such as #SnapStarSquad and Myntra FWD Creator Fest.

Young India on Snapchat

From cricketers like Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and Rishabh Pant to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, sports icons are using Snapchat to share everyday moments with fans. Meanwhile, entertainers like Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, Guru Randhawa, and Rashmika Mandanna continue to engage audiences with music, humor, and behind-the-scenes stories.