Snapchat kicks off agency roadshow with WPP, AdYogi to shape festive AR campaigns

Snap Inc. has launched a series of Festive Roadshows in India, collaborating with WPP and AdYogi to showcase how augmented reality (AR) tools can help brands engage Gen Z consumers during the festive season.

The roadshow opened in Mumbai on September 18, moved to Bengaluru on September 23, and will conclude with sessions in Gurgaon on September 25–26.

The initiative is designed to immerse agencies and brands in Snapchat’s ad formats — from AR Lenses and Filters to full-screen Sponsored Video Ads — while highlighting case studies of how these tools drive festive engagement. A new feature, the Snap Pitch Room, allowed WPP account teams to brainstorm live with Snap’s creative strategists and influencers such as Snap Star Namrita Kaur, co-developing campaign concepts on the spot.

“The festive season is a period of high intent for consumers, and this year, Gen Z is firmly in the driver’s seat. They aren’t just browsing; they’re actively looking to purchase across sectors. Snapchat is their native space for discovery and self-expression,” said Amit Ojha, Head of Agency Partnerships, Snap Inc.

Snapchat currently reports over 250 million monthly active users in India, making it one of the most widely used platforms among younger audiences. The company said the roadshows are intended to deepen brand-agency collaboration and demonstrate how AR can be integrated into full-funnel festive campaigns.