Snitch invites media agencies to pitch for upcoming campaign mandate

Snitch, a men’s fashion brand, has invited media agencies to pitch for its upcoming media mandate. The call for proposals is part of a new campaign aimed at boosting brand awareness, engagement, and sales across India. The brand’s head of growth, Aninditta Datta, shared on LinkedIn that the campaign will take a multi-channel approach.
“We’re inviting leading media agencies to submit proposals for our Media Mandate—a bold, multi-channel campaign designed to elevate brand awareness, drive engagement, and boost sales across India.
What We’re Looking For:
-
A strategic media mix (OOH, Digital, Social, OTT, Radio, Print, and more!)
-
Best-in-class media buying and execution strategies
-
Data-driven tracking and measurement
-
Creative collaboration to align with our bold brand identity”, the post read.
More brands are turning to LinkedIn to find creative, social media, and PR agencies. Companies like KFC and Atlys have also done this in the past, reflecting a shift towards more interactive and engaging marketing approaches.