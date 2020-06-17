"Some publications, editorial and business initiatives will cease": India Today Group's Aroon Purie to employees

“I remain optimistic about our future, but the cost structures have to be adjusted to the new ground reality. Smart organisations, even empires, adapt to new circumstances. Otherwise, they end up in the dustbin of history. We need to do this to continue to provide quality journalism on a sustainable basis. I would also like to mention here that we had already taken steps to make Business Today future-ready by making it a digital-first publication while continuing to bring out a fine magazine that remains the leader in its genre. The Lifestyle publications have done a tremendous job of addressing the new reality and have been producing digital-only editions.