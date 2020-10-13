Sony BBC Earth concludes a successful run of photography contest and IP ‘Earth in Focus’

The contest, which was promoted extensively on the channel and on digital platforms, received approx. 2500 splendid entries which were then open to a round of public voting. After a phenomenal response of over 1,35,000 votes, the top 15 most voted entries from each category - 45 in all - went for the judge’s review and Amoghavarsha in turn handpicked 3 final winners – 1 from each category. This was a moment of great pride for the winners since they not only received a swanky Sony ILCE 6000L camera and recognition from Sony BBC Earth but also witnessed an exclusive and insightful masterclass with Amoghavarsha himself, on the topic of ‘The art of storytelling through photography’.