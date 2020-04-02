Sony brings back 'CID'; to air re-runs of 'Aahat', 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai'

With no fresh content being produced, broadcasters are bringing back past hits to keep viewers hooked.
Several associations in the video content production fraternity had unanimously decided to put shoots of films, television and web shows on halt considering the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The decision was taken on March 15, to keep shoots on hold till the end of the month. However, on March 24, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown for 21-days which made it impossible for television channels to produce fresh content.
With the country being indoors, television consumption in India has increased manifold. To deal meet the demand of viewers and not lose them to alternate entertainment platforms, the general entertainment channels decided to bring back its past shows. Sony TV on Wednesday announced that it will re-air its flagship shows 'CID', 'Aahat' and 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai'.
While 'CID' and 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' will air Monday-Friday at 10 am and 10 pm, respectively, horror show 'Aahat' has been given the time slot of 12 in the midnight.
CID launched on Sony TV in 1998 and had a successful run of more than two decades. Speaking to afaqs! Reporter earlier, the creator of the show BP Singh shared that inspiration for investigative thrillers came from the books he devoured on forensic science. That made the show intriguing but touched many raw nerves. "When we got to know that kids were watching the show, we immediately changed our approach," remembered Singh.
Though CID started with a hardcore crime investigation story, Singh removed terms like rape, kidnapping and other explicit words from the script after feedback from viewers. He took to a subtler way of telling the story without losing its essence. Another feedback that the producers received was that CID was becoming too serious and that a section of people might just lose interest. And so the humour elements with a few characters were included.
Aahat, on the other hand, is another flagship project of Sony TV that was created by BP Singh. The series premiered in 1995, spread across six seasons, the show aired on the channel till 2015. The episodic show based on supernatural and paranormal stories was a favourite among the audience, and its signature tunes can still bring nostalgic shivers down the spine.
As for 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai', the daily is not really a past glory, as it went off air only last year. Helmed by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show was said to be inspired by the makers’ own love story. Set in the 1990s, the project received immense fan following and critical appreciation for standing out among the typical saas-bahu dramas on TV. It had a successful run from September 2017 to August 2019, and the makers had even hinted at bringing its sequel.