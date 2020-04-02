Sony brings back 'CID'; to air re-runs of 'Aahat', 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai'

As for 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai', the daily is not really a past glory, as it went off air only last year. Helmed by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show was said to be inspired by the makers’ own love story. Set in the 1990s, the project received immense fan following and critical appreciation for standing out among the typical saas-bahu dramas on TV. It had a successful run from September 2017 to August 2019, and the makers had even hinted at bringing its sequel.