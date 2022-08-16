Sony, Endemol Shine India to produce Indian edition of MasterChef

Sony Entertainment Television has acquired the rights to Endemol Shine India’s internationally revered culinary reality format – MasterChef India.
Celebrating food, togetherness and diversity, Sony Entertainment Television embarks on an appetising journey as it acquires the rights for the Indian adaptation of the internationally revered culinary reality format, ‘MasterChef’ produced and distributed by Endemol Shine India.
MasterChef is a top-rated show across the globe from the UK to Australia, France to Israel, Italy to the Middle East to India and beyond. The show is produced in over 50 countries worldwide and broadcast in over 200 territories with over 64 local versions and more than 10,000 episodes, with over 500 milestone seasons.
Sonal Yadav, head-programming (non-fiction), Sony Entertainment Television (SET) comments, "MasterChef has revolutionised the global foodscape, changing the way cooking is perceived while transforming lives of amateur chefs globally who have a passion for cooking. The Pandemic has seen a swift rise in home chefs who embarked on culinary adventures experimenting and whipping up food recipes. Hence, now is an apt time to bring forth a platform like MasterChef India that puts the spotlight on such aspirants. We are delighted to be collaborating with Endemol Shine India to cook up a flavourful new season that will celebrate India’s diverse gastronomic excellence."
Rishi Negi, CEO, Endemol Shine India, says, "We at Endemol Shine India are thrilled to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for one of our flagship formats and hope to cook up a delicious new season of MasterChef together. Through MasterChef we hope to tap into their talent and equip them with the best tools and experiences to fulfill their dreams of achieving something extraordinary. An inclusive format MasterChef is a warm and wonderful celebration of family and cooking so get set for some fantastic new MasterChef moments!”