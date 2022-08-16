Sony, Endemol Shine India to produce Indian edition of MasterChef

Rishi Negi, CEO, Endemol Shine India, says, "We at Endemol Shine India are thrilled to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for one of our flagship formats and hope to cook up a delicious new season of MasterChef together. Through MasterChef we hope to tap into their talent and equip them with the best tools and experiences to fulfill their dreams of achieving something extraordinary. An inclusive format MasterChef is a warm and wonderful celebration of family and cooking so get set for some fantastic new MasterChef moments!”