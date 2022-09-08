Sony Entertainment Television announces ‘Indian Idol - Season 13'

Season 13 premiers on 10th September and will air every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM.
Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch its flagship singing reality show ‘Indian Idol – Season 13,’ which will air every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is produced by Fremantle.
Since its inception, the prestigious singing reality show has brought families together making it a wholesome viewing experience. With incomparable voices and inspiring stories, Indian Idol is the one stop singing platform that provides unlimited entertainment and caters to viewers across age-groups. This year’s campaign “Phir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai” brought alive the celebration of music and togetherness. Hosted by the effervescent Aditya Narayan and reprising their roles as judges once again, the ultimate trio – Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are here to make the ‘mausam musicana!’
Highlighting the key attributes of the eminent judges, this season, Himesh Reshammiya will be instrumental in identifying contestants who are versatile with their vocal textures. From touching the right musical chords to capturing minute nuances that sound robust and lively on the mic, music maestro Himesh will guide and nurture the upcoming Davedaars. Having lived the journey on the other side, Neha Kakkar will hone the potential of the contestants and highlight their uniqueness. Forming an instant connection with the contestants, Neha will go a step ahead and make sure that each talent that comes on the platform feels comfortable and enable them to give their best performance. And last but not the least, Vishal Dadlani will look out for pitch-perfect voices. With an eye for detail, Vishal will be focused on providing constructive feedback to aspirants and nurture their skills throughout the show with his expertise.
Also, this year, the show hosted the multi-city on-ground auditions in 11 cities after a gap of two years and witnessed an overwhelming participation. Like every year, in its 13th Season, Indian Idol is set to bring to the fore diverse musical talent from across India, bringing forth the country’s rich multi-cultural background. Right from genres like pop, classical, fusion, folk, opera and more, this season will see some exceptionally talented Davedaars bring out versatility, rhythm, and soul through their singing talent.