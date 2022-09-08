Sony Entertainment Television announces ‘Indian Idol - Season 13'

Highlighting the key attributes of the eminent judges, this season, Himesh Reshammiya will be instrumental in identifying contestants who are versatile with their vocal textures. From touching the right musical chords to capturing minute nuances that sound robust and lively on the mic, music maestro Himesh will guide and nurture the upcoming Davedaars. Having lived the journey on the other side, Neha Kakkar will hone the potential of the contestants and highlight their uniqueness. Forming an instant connection with the contestants, Neha will go a step ahead and make sure that each talent that comes on the platform feels comfortable and enable them to give their best performance. And last but not the least, Vishal Dadlani will look out for pitch-perfect voices. With an eye for detail, Vishal will be focused on providing constructive feedback to aspirants and nurture their skills throughout the show with his expertise.