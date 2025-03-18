Sony Entertainment Television partners with Yas Island Abu Dhabi for Indian Idol 15

Sony Entertainment Television has partnered with Yas Island Abu Dhabi for Indian Idol 15. The collaboration aims to enhance audience engagement through branded content.

Advertisment

The partnership includes a visit to Yas Island, announced by host Aditya Narayan. A music video, It’s Time To Say Yas, featuring Indian Idol 15 contestants, was released on March 16, 2025. The video highlights the contestants’ singing and showcases Yas Island’s attractions.

A social media contest invites viewers to identify four theme parks featured in the music video on Sony Entertainment Television’s social media accounts. To enter, participants must repost the video, tag the four theme parks, and share it on their account. The winner will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Yas Island. The contest will run for two weeks.

Sandeep Mehrotra, head– ad sales, network channels, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), "We are thrilled to partner with Yas Island Abu Dhabi, an internationally renowned destination known for its extraordinary attractions and innovative entertainment experiences. Yas Island is the perfect partner for Indian Idol 15, as it brings together the worlds of television and immersive entertainment in an unprecedented way. Through this collaboration, the contestants will experience Yas Island’s iconic locations, which are showcased in the music video. By offering viewers a chance to win a trip to Yas Island, we are enhancing the show’s engagement and creating a deeper connection with our audience. This partnership not only enriches the viewing experience but also helps fulfil the business objectives of both brands."