Sony LIV announces foray in Africa and the Caribbean Region

Sony LIV, India's leading premium video-on-demand (VOD) service, has announced its strategic expansion into select countries in Africa and the Caribbean region. This move underscores Sony LIV's commitment to providing indigenous entertainment to a global audience and delivering high-quality content to viewers worldwide. Sony LIV's extensive library boasts over 40,000 hours of content across multiple languages. Users of South Africa, Mauritius, Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago can now access this rich content catalog, catering to their diverse tastes and preferences.
The users will have access to an impressive lineup of content that ranges from gripping original series such as Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Rocket Boys, Maharani, and Gullak to 18,000+ hours of high-octane TV shows to select sporting events. The platform is also home to acclaimed regional and Hollywood films such as Gargi, 2018, Por Thozhil, and Saudi Vellakka among others.
Users can visit sonyliv.com or download the app from the Google Play store, Apple Appstore, or AFS store. The app is compatible with a wide range of devices and platforms, including Android Mobile/Tab, Android TV, iPad, and Apple TV, ensuring that viewers can enjoy their favorite content anytime, anywhere.
This expansion is a pivotal step in Sony LIV's mission to connect with the Indian community globally while also reaching out to new audiences and enriching the entertainment experiences of viewers in Africa and the Caribbean.
Manish Aggarwal, head - growth and monetisation, Sony LIV
We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our services in South Africa, Mauritius, Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago. These continents are home to a significant population of the Indian diaspora and with an accelerated digital adoption amongst consumers in the market, there is an increasing appetite for digital entertainment that is both culturally rich and has a wide appeal. Leveraging this, Sony LIV aims to offer an inclusive and seamless viewing experience to the users.