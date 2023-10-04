Sony LIV announces foray in Africa and the Caribbean Region

Manish Aggarwal, head - growth and monetisation, Sony LIV

We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our services in South Africa, Mauritius, Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago. These continents are home to a significant population of the Indian diaspora and with an accelerated digital adoption amongst consumers in the market, there is an increasing appetite for digital entertainment that is both culturally rich and has a wide appeal. Leveraging this, Sony LIV aims to offer an inclusive and seamless viewing experience to the users.