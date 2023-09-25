Sony LIV partners with prominent brands for extensive coverage of Asian Games 2023

EatFit, Maruti Suzuki India, and JSW are the co-presenting sponsors.
The Asian Games 2023, featuring 655 Indian athletes competing in 41 disciplines, has garnered the support of prominent brands like EatFit, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, JSW, ACKO, and Limca Sportz, who have collaborated with Sony LIV for coverage of the event.
EatFit, Maruti Suzuki India, and JSW are co-presenting sponsors, aiming to showcase India's multi-sport achievements and sponsored athletes. ACKO serves as the co-powered by sponsor and will present highlights along with the 'ACKO Changemakers' series on Sony LIV. Limca Sportz, as the Hydration Partner, will present the 'Unstoppable Player of the Day,' while RBI holds exclusive rights to Top Moments.
The Asian Games 2023 marks the debut of Indian men's and women's cricket teams in the T20 tournament, making it a highly anticipated event for viewers.
Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales revenue Sony LIV: Over the last few years, Sony LIV has proved to be a trusted and seamless partner for streaming multi-sporting properties, and the Asian Games is one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments. Our coveted list of sponsors shares our passion for sports, with some renewing with us and others signing up for the first time. Each of them keenly wants to connect with a young and affluent subscriber base that makes us a strategic choice for their communications.
Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods : I am thrilled to announce our partnership as a co-presenting sponsor for the Asian Games 2023 on Sony LIV. This exciting collaboration exemplifies the immense potential for brands to elevate their presence through multi-sports tournaments. In the spirit of competition and unity, we look forward to a journey that not only fuels athletic excellence but also nourishes brand association, bringing together the worlds of health, fitness, and sports in perfect harmony.
Parth Jindal, founder, JSW Sports : We are proud of our sponsorship of Team India at the Asian Games 2022, reinforcing our commitment to sporting excellence in the nation. This support extends through our Inspire Institute of Sport, Vijayanagar, which propelled 25 athletes to represent India at Guangzhou. 'RukNa Nahi Hai' is a rallying cry for sports to inspire and unite India's diverse landscape.
As proud sponsors, we look forward to Team India's performances, donning the JSW jersey and embodying our brand's determination and excellence. Through this partnership with Indian Olympic Association, and in collaboration with Sony LIV, we aim to foster a culture of sportsmanship, determination, and excellence for future generations”.