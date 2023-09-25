Sony LIV partners with prominent brands for extensive coverage of Asian Games 2023

Parth Jindal, founder, JSW Sports : We are proud of our sponsorship of Team India at the Asian Games 2022, reinforcing our commitment to sporting excellence in the nation. This support extends through our Inspire Institute of Sport, Vijayanagar, which propelled 25 athletes to represent India at Guangzhou. 'RukNa Nahi Hai' is a rallying cry for sports to inspire and unite India's diverse landscape.

As proud sponsors, we look forward to Team India's performances, donning the JSW jersey and embodying our brand's determination and excellence. Through this partnership with Indian Olympic Association, and in collaboration with Sony LIV, we aim to foster a culture of sportsmanship, determination, and excellence for future generations”.