Sony LIV partners with YouTube to expand global distribution

Sony LIV has entered into a distribution partnership with YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, enabling viewers in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia to subscribe to the service directly through YouTube’s ecosystem. The move expands the platform’s international footprint and brings its catalogue to audiences already using YouTube for streaming.

The collaboration makes Sony LIV’s programming—spanning originals such as Scam 1992, Maharani, Tanaav, Rocket Boys, Mayasabha and The Hunt, along with films and television titles—available as a standalone subscription on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

The rollout includes monthly subscription plans priced by market: AUD 13.99 in Australia; €8.49 in France and Germany; £7.99 in the UK; and $7.99 in the US. The integration also provides unified billing through YouTube, aimed at simplifying access for the Indian diaspora and international viewers seeking South Asian programming.

Manish Agarwal, head of Monetisation, Sony LIV, said: “We’re thrilled to expand Sony LIV’s footprint through this partnership with YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. Our mission has always been to bring authentic Indian stories to audiences worldwide, and this collaboration allows viewers to access our premium shows and movies seamlessly through platforms they already know and love.”

Paul Snow, head of Top Media Partnerships at YouTube: “We are happy to welcome Sony LIV to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channel's. This partnership furthers our commitment to providing a broad spectrum of programming that resonates with audiences throughout the world.