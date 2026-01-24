Sony LIV streams Australian Open 2026 with brand partners

Sony LIV is streaming the Australian Open 2026, bringing the season’s first Grand Slam to Indian audiences from Melbourne Park in Australia.

For the 2026 edition, the platform has partnered with multiple brands. Tourism Australia has come on board as co-presenting sponsor, Mastercard as co-powered by sponsor, and Smallcase as partner sponsor. Rolex is associated through inventory buys during the broadcast.

Indian viewers continue to follow the event closely, tracking global stars as well as emerging Indian talent, as tennis viewership grows through digital platforms.

Commenting on the association, Ranjana Mangla, head - Digital Ad Sales and YouTube business, SPNI, said: “Tennis holds immense value for us, both from a subscription and advertising monetisation perspective. By engaging a dedicated audience cohort year-round, we keep our super-premium viewers actively connected. The Australian Open is one of the marquee sporting events that draws passionate fans in India. For the 2026 edition, Sony LIV is thrilled to showcase top-tier tennis alongside esteemed brands such as Tourism Australia, Mastercard, Smallcase, and Rolex. These partnerships not only amplify the tournament’s appeal but also reinforce the strong connect it shares with our audience. As we kick off the sporting calendar, our goal is to deliver an immersive viewing experience for fans while creating meaningful opportunities for our partners to tell their brand stories on our platform.”

Nishant Kashikar, country manager - India and Gulf, Tourism Australia, said: “India’s evolution into a multi-sport nation is truly influencing travel behaviour, with global sporting events emerging as a key passion point for travel decisions. Travellers are seeking experiences centred around major tournaments such as cricket and tennis, combining sport with destination-led travel. Tourism Australia’s long-standing association with Sony LIV has played an important role in showcasing not just the sport but also the destination, highlighting how major sporting moments can offer compelling reasons to travel and watch the game live at some of the iconic venues. This trend is expected to strengthen in 2026, with growing interest in attending global sporting events like the Australian Open, Formula One Grand Prix, Big Bash League, etc. while also engaging with Australia’s broader offerings across nature, adventure, food and culture as part of a more immersive travel experience and creating memories that lasts a lifetime.”

Lavani Agarwal, vice president, Marketing & Communications, South Asia at Mastercard, said: “Mastercard has a long-standing legacy of bringing people closer to the moments they truly value through our iconic Priceless experiences. Sports remain one of our most powerful passion points, and we are excited to continue our association with the Australian Open, one of tennis’s most prestigious tournaments, creating memorable and meaningful experiences for fans across the globe. We are equally delighted to collaborate with Sony LIV and leverage its significant reach to highlight the ease, safety, and effortless style of Mastercard’s mobile contactless payments—making everyday transactions smoother and more intuitive.”

The Australian Open 2026 is being streamed live on Sony LIV throughout the tournament.