Sony Pictures Networks acquires broadcast rights for Lanka Premier League

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, ‘The appetite for cricket in India is huge and our aim is to bring the best of international cricketing action to our fans in India. With the onboarding of Lanka Premier League, we want to provide our viewers with some high-energy T20 cricket throughout December. Sri Lankan Cricket has always produced many world class players and the inclusion of top international cricketers like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis among others is contributing to the growth and popularity of Lanka Premier League in the subcontinent. As the league gathers more fans, we want to make sure that no one misses the best of T20 cricket in India on our sports channels.”