Sony Pictures Networks acquires exclusive television broadcast rights for Hero Super Cup 2023 and Hero Clubs Playoffs

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired exclusive television rights to broadcast the third edition of the Hero Super Cup 2023 and Hero Club Playoffs. The broadcaster will showcase the tournaments in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. As part of the deal, Sony Sports Network will televise 27 matches of the Hero Super Cup 2023 including group stage, semifinals, and finals along with 3 matches of the Hero Club Playoffs on its channels Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.
The Hero Super Cup is an annual football tournament in India, featuring the top teams from the Hero Indian Super League and the Hero I-League. The tournament was first held in 2018 and is organized by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF). The tournament serves as a platform for teams to showcase their skills and compete against some of the best football clubs in the country. Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are the only clubs to have won the Hero Super Cup so far, with Bengaluru FC winning the inaugural edition in 2018 and FC Goa winning the 2019 edition. The tournament is scheduled to be held from April 8 to April 25, 2023, and will be played in a single round-robin format.
With the acquisition of these broadcast rights, Sony Sports Network will provide comprehensive coverage of both events, bringing the action to millions of viewers across the Indian subcontinent. The coverage will include live and exclusive telecasts of all matches, as well as expert analysis and commentary from some of the best minds in the world of football.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution & international business and head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India : "It gives us immense pleasure to expand our football portfolio by acquiring rights to the Hero Super Cup and Hero Clubs Playoffs. The Hero Super Cup has been essential in showcasing the clash between some of the biggest Indian football clubs. With the acquisitions, we aim to provide the best footballing action to the fans in the country."