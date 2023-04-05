Sony Pictures Networks acquires exclusive television broadcast rights for Hero Super Cup 2023 and Hero Clubs Playoffs

The Hero Super Cup is an annual football tournament in India, featuring the top teams from the Hero Indian Super League and the Hero I-League. The tournament was first held in 2018 and is organized by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF). The tournament serves as a platform for teams to showcase their skills and compete against some of the best football clubs in the country. Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are the only clubs to have won the Hero Super Cup so far, with Bengaluru FC winning the inaugural edition in 2018 and FC Goa winning the 2019 edition. The tournament is scheduled to be held from April 8 to April 25, 2023, and will be played in a single round-robin format.