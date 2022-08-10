Sony Pictures Networks India and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) extend their broadcast partnership until 2028

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“We, at Sony Pictures Networks India are happy to extend our long-standing partnership with England and Wales Cricket Board. The English cricket team is amongst the most formidable in the world, and we look forward to broadcasting high quality cricket played in England during primetime viewing hours including the 21 matches featuring India between 2023 to 2028. In addition to this, Team England has elevated global interest in their new brand of test cricket led by their captain Ben Stokes & coach Brendon McCullum. The England-India rivalry has always been an exciting proposition for cricket fans around the world and our viewers can look forward to some thrilling cricket action until 2028.”