Sony Pictures Networks India bags exclusive media rights of DP World

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has entered into an exclusive partnership with the DP World Tour, securing television and digital rights for three seasons from 2026 till 2028 of the golfing tournaments.

The 2026 global DP World Tour schedule will feature tournaments in over 20 countries, including five Rolex Series events. Coverage will extend across India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, reinforcing the broadcaster’s commitment to delivering world-class golf to fans across the region.

The multi-year association will bring professional golf action from courses and destinations, starting with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which will be live streamed on Sony LIV from January 22. The season will also spotlight marquee events on Indian soil, the Hero Indian Open 2026 scheduled from March 26-29 and the DP World India Championship taking place from October 15–18, once again placing India at the heart of the global golf calendar and showcasing high-stakes competition, international participation, and homegrown talent battling for Tour supremacy.

Through this long-term rights acquisition and a comprehensive global calendar, Sony Pictures Networks India will deliver three seasons of DP World Tour action across the region, providing viewers with a premium and immersive experience of world-class professional golf.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer and business head, sports and international, Sony Pictures Network India: “The DP World Tour represents the very best of global professional golf, and this long-term partnership reflects our strategic commitment to building the sport’s ecosystem across India and other regions of the subcontinent. By securing exclusive television and digital rights for three seasons, we are ensuring continuity, scale, deeper fan engagement, and a viewing experience that blends significance with reach. Sony LIV will bring fans closer to every DP World Tour event through expansive digital coverage, while our television platforms will showcase select marquee tournaments and moments that define the season, led by the Hero Indian Open and the DP World India Championship.”

“Richard Bunn, chief revenue and content officer at the DP World Tour, said: “The DP World Tour has long links with India and its leading players, and this expanded last year with the launch of the DP World India Championship. The tournament boasted a stellar field of Ryder Cup stars in its debut outing and now joins the Hero Indian Open on our global schedule. Given India’s importance to the DP World Tour we’re delighted to agree a new media rights deal that will see Sony Pictures Networks India have exclusive rights to broadcast and livestream our tournaments, as golf’s global Tour travels around the world to 25 countries this season.”