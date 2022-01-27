Sony Pictures Networks India bags exclusive rights to broadcast Asia’s biggest multi-sporting event, 2022 Asian Games

The 2022 Asian Games will take place from September 10 to September 25, 2022, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China and five co-host cities. The multi-sporting event will feature 40 sports with a total of 61 disciplines, including Olympic sports like swimming, archery, athletics, badminton, equestrian, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi and much more. E-sports and breakdancing will debut in the 2022 Asian Games as full medal sports after being approved by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) this year, while Cricket will be back at Asian Games in T20 format to raise the excitement of the viewers. For the first time ever, more than 300 athletes from Oceania countries have been given the chance to compete at this year’s 19th edition of the Asian Games. The Oceania athletes, including those from Australia and New Zealand, will be allowed to compete in five sports: triathlon, athletics, wushu, roller skating and weightlifting.