Sony Pictures Networks India bags media rights for Asian Cricket Council

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) (Culver Max Entertainment) has secured the exclusive Media Rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031. The new media rights deal between the Asian Cricket Council and Sony Pictures Networks India for the 2024-2031 cycle marks a 70% increase from the previous cycle.

The deal encompasses all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups. This partnership ensures coverage of Asian cricket’s marquee tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms.

This new media rights partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India ensures quality coverage for ACC tournaments and provides funding for development programs across member nations.

Jay Shah, president, ACC, said: “This Media Rights deal is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region’s talent. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide. With Sony’s extensive expertise in the broadcasting industry, we are excited to embark on this new partnership. Sony’s expertise and innovative approach promise to bring a fresh perspective to the coverage of Asian cricket, reaching new audiences and setting new benchmarks. The substantial increase in rights value will enable the ACC to channel significant resources into grassroots programs, infrastructure development, and talent pathways, especially for associate nations. This collaboration will drive the continued growth of cricket across Asia and ensure its vibrant future.”

On SPNI taking home the media rights to the ACC tournaments (2024 -2031), SPNI’s MD and CEO, Gaurav Banerjee, said: "Congratulations to the ACC for conducting a fair and transparent bidding process for the rights to the ACC tournaments! We are delighted to bring these action-packed tournaments, which will also include India and Pakistan matches, to our viewers for the next 8 years. ACC tournaments have created unforgettable moments and set the stage for the most intense Asian Cricket rivalries. We eagerly look forward to sharing the thrill and spirit of these matches with cricket fans."