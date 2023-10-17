Sony Pictures Networks India launches 'Animation For All' with 7 new shows for global audience

Leena Lele Dutta, business head, Kids and Animation - Sony Pictures Networks India- "At Sony Pictures Networks India, we're dedicated to pushing creative boundaries, and our animation slate embodies that commitment. We see animation as a universal medium of storytelling that transcends borders resonating across all age groups. All shows are a celebration of captivating narratives, where every frame is an imaginative canvas and every character a vessel of emotion. With this creative venture, we aim to redefine storytelling through animation and inspire hearts globally.”