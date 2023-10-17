Sony Pictures Networks India launches 'Animation For All' with 7 new shows for global audience

The fresh slate will offer a wide range of content across diverse genres, including action, adventure, sci-fi, drama, fantasy, and horror.
Sony Pictures Networks India unveils 7 new shows for global audience across all ages, produced by YAY! Animations. The fresh slate offers a wide range of content across diverse genres, including action, adventure, sci-fi, drama, fantasy, and horror, which will cater to both adults and teens. Additionally, it features comedy and edutainment content that will appeal to kids across the globe.
The studio's first animated series, Sudha Murty's Tales of Wit and Magic, was released on Netflix earlier this year and was the No. 1 kids' show on the platform for multiple weeks.
Below is the current slate of content crafted from the storyboard to screens by the studio:
Animation for Adults -
Karna – The Guardian: The show is a unique production, that blends the rich story material hailing from India with the creative prowess by Ascension, a Japanese studio.
Uncanny Short Stories- Satyajit Ray – The show is an animated adaptation of a selection of 13 short stories written by the acclaimed Academy Award Winner – Satyajit Ray. The original works written in Bengali will be re- produced under the creative supervision of Sandip Ray with background music rendered by the National Award Winner Shantanu Moitra.
The Besiegement – A horror show that narrates the gripping tale of Victor’s adventurous quest to confront, and vanquish Demon, the ancient ghoul who is responsible for the curse on his family.
Makeup My Life: The show delves into the insecurities faced by teenage girls and follows the transformative journey of Maya, a timid teenager.
Kids Animation –
W.H.A.T & the Dog – This chase comedy series follows the adventures of a resourceful stray dog as he navigates risky encounters while searching for food, water, shelter, and affection around a house.
Young Achievers – The show is a thrilling blend of entertainment and adventure brought to life in collaboration with PowerKids Entertainment. This series is designed for children aged 6 years and older,
Omi No. 1 – The show revolves around Omi, a privileged 9-year-old boy who is the sole heir to India's milk magnate. Omi is pampered by his opulent family of six, while he remains blissfully unaware of the outside world as he enters school life. This sets the stage for comical clashes between his unreal riches and the harsh reality of the outside world.
Leena Lele Dutta, business head, Kids and Animation - Sony Pictures Networks India- "At Sony Pictures Networks India, we're dedicated to pushing creative boundaries, and our animation slate embodies that commitment. We see animation as a universal medium of storytelling that transcends borders resonating across all age groups. All shows are a celebration of captivating narratives, where every frame is an imaginative canvas and every character a vessel of emotion. With this creative venture, we aim to redefine storytelling through animation and inspire hearts globally.”