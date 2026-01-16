Sony Pictures Networks India realigns leadership under content-first model

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced a leadership realignment as part of a revised operating model aimed at strengthening a content-first, platform-agnostic approach across television and digital.

The restructuring is intended to bring clearer end-to-end ownership across content, improve coordination between linear channels and Sony LIV, and align monetisation and distribution strategies across platforms.

Gaurav Banerjee, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “As we look ahead to our next phase of growth, we have reviewed our operating model and organisational structure to ensure they best support our goals. We are redefining our content strategy from a largely linear-first to a linear and digital approach that delivers seamless consumer experience across platforms. By empowering our teams with greater ownership and driving deeper collaboration, we will improve focus, agility, and execution across the organisation, while strengthening our customer-centric approach across brand and content.”

Under the updated structure, content clusters have been given end-to-end responsibility spanning content strategy, programming, marketing and on-air promotions across both linear and digital platforms.

Nachiket Pantvaidya will lead Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Marathi and movie production, while Ajay Bhalwankar will head Sony SAB, the movies cluster, free-to-air channels and infotainment. Rajaraman Sundaram will oversee regional expansion in the South, and Ambesh Tiwari will lead Sony AATH along with the kids business.

SPNI has also indicated that a new head for its digital business will be appointed. Until the succession plan is finalised, Banerjee will directly oversee the digital vertical.

On the revenue side, SPNI has consolidated advertising, distribution, sports and international businesses under a unified monetisation structure led by Rajesh Kaul as Chief Revenue Officer.

As part of this structure, Akshay Agrawal has been elevated to head – Linear Ad Sales, Makarand Palekar to head – Linear Distribution, Ranjana Mangla will continue to lead digital ad sales while also overseeing YouTube growth, and Manish Aggarwal will head Sony LIV’s B2B and syndication business. All four will report to Kaul.

In support functions, Gaurav Laghate will head corporate brand, PR and corporate communications, while administration and facilities will now align under human resources, led by Chief HR Officer Manu Wadhwa.