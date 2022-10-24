Sony Pictures Networks India rebrands channel portfolio to align with Sony’s global ethos

Sony’s networks exist at the intersection of technology and entertainment – and the logos reflect this: the new branding colours are energetic, inspiring and remind us of a brilliant light spectrum. The curve in the logo comes from the swing of the Sony-S, with the dominant background being synonymous with the Sony brand. With this uniform shape and the associative play of colours, Sony has created a visual thread that connects the diverse family of Sony’s networks and reflects the 360-degree entertainment experience.