Sony Pictures Networks India renews Australian Open broadcast rights

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has renewed its broadcast partnership with Tennis Australia, extending its rights to televise and stream the Australian Open for the next three seasons.

SPNI has held the tournament’s broadcast rights in India since 2015. The renewal ensures continued coverage of the first Grand Slam of the year across its sports channels and on Sony LIV, with content tailored for multiple languages and markets. The company’s coverage will include studio programming, expert panels and highlight packages.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - Distribution & International Business and head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “The Australian Open has become a marquee event for tennis fans across India and the subcontinent, and we are delighted to extend our decade long partnership with Tennis Australia.



This renewal reaffirms Sony Sports Network’s commitment to bringing the most prestigious global sporting events to our audiences, backed by our deep understanding of viewer preferences across platforms. With comprehensive coverage on both television and digital, a live studio show featuring expert panellists, multi-language broadcasts with expert commentary and engaging highlight content, we aim to deliver an immersive experience for the first Grand Slam of the year that brings the energy and excitement of Melbourne Park closer to fans than ever before.”

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India, a broadcaster that has played a major role in bringing the excitement of the Australian Open to millions of passionate fans across the region.



India and the subcontinent have an incredibly deep connection to tennis, and this agreement ensures they’ll continue to enjoy the very best of Melbourne Park across every screen. Together with SPNI, we’re committed to delivering world-class coverage, unforgettable stories and a viewing experience that captures everything that makes the AO one of the great global sporting events.”