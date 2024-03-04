Sony Pictures Networks India renews exclusive rights for UEFA leagues

The UEFA Champions League will also be following a new format and competition system from 2024/25. From this season, four additional clubs will participate in the UEFA Champions League in a new league phase giving four more sides the opportunity to compete against the best clubs in Europe. 36 clubs will participate in this single league format in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together. This will make this phase of the tournament even more exciting and would give the fans an opportunity to see more matches between the top teams. In addition to this, UEFA’s premier club competitions will no longer have a break in January, so fans can continue to enjoy non-stop European club football from August to May without any breaks in between.