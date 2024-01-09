Sony Pictures Networks India retains exclusive UFC broadcast rights

SPNI extends the exclusive broadcast rights for UFC in the Indian subcontinent through 2028.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the sports broadcaster in the Indian subcontinent, has announced the extension of the exclusive broadcast rights for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka for five years. The terms of the agreement include exclusive television and digital media rights for a wide range of UFC events through 2028.
Effective January 1, 2024, the agreement solidifies SPNI’s commitment to delivering premium UFC content to fans across the region on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv.
The comprehensive rights package includes exclusive coverage of 42 UFC LIVE events, encompassing 12 Pay-Per-View (PPV) and 30 Fight Night events each year featuring both Main Card and Preliminary bouts, along with additional content that includes UFC Countdown, UFC Connected, a variety of archive content, and Dana White's Contender Series, a 10-episode live fight series which features up-and-coming talent trying to secure a contract with UFC .
In addition to live events, Sony Sports Network will continue to broadcast live in Asia prime time the ground-breaking ‘win and advance’ tournament for Asia's top MMA prospects, ROAD TO UFC. Sony Sports Network will also have access to archive content that will further enable them to engage audiences with the rich history of the sport.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer- distribution and international business and head - sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with UFC for five more years. Our partnership extension with UFC allows us to continue the exclusive coverage of live UFC events in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with an expansive portfolio of programming to engage our viewers."
Kevin Chang, SVP and head of Asia, UFC, added, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Sony Sports Network, which will remain the home for UFC in India. Sony Sports Network has been a valuable and trusted partner, helping to expand the UFC brand in many ways, from their 'Ultimate Guide to UFC' show, to their media and social promotions. We're excited to extend our partnership and ushering in the next generation of Indian talent."