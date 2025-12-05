Sony Pictures Networks to air John Cena’s final WWE match in December

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced that it will broadcast WWE Superstar John Cena’s final match on Sunday, 14 December, as part of an updated slate of WWE programming for audiences across India and neighbouring South Asian markets.

Advertisment

Under its multi-year agreement, SPNI will air and stream two WWE properties: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolve.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is a recurring primetime special featuring talent from WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, presented with branding inspired by earlier formats from the 1980s and 1990s.

WWE Evolve, introduced in March 2025, is a weekly series showcasing emerging performers from the WWE Performance Center, the Independent Development System and the Next in Line programme. The show combines competitive segments with behind-the-scenes content focused on new talent progressing toward WWE NXT.

The partnership continues SPNI’s long-running association with WWE across television and streaming platforms in South Asia.

On 14 December, SPNI will broadcast John Cena’s final WWE match live as part of Saturday Night’s Main Event. His appearance marks the end of a two-decade career that has shaped WWE’s modern era. The match will air on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu), and will stream on Sony LIV.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – distribution & international business and head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “We are delighted to showcase Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolve to our viewers on Sony Sports Network… We are also extremely proud to be the exclusive destination in India and the subcontinent for fans to see legendary WWE Superstar John Cena’s final match this December.”