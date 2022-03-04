Sony Pictures Television strengthens its international format IP Portfolio in India with Shark Tank

Understanding the pulse of the audience has helped SPT cater to the rapidly changing preferences of the Indian viewers. With a close look at the entertainment industry’s onward trends, SPT is looking at introducing some of its most popular formats such as the nine-time Emmy® award-winning show The $100,000 Pyramid, Raid The Cage, and Can’t Touch This. These three formats are not just well-liked by audience worldwide, but also bring an array of brand and product placement opportunities. Along with this, SPT has a vast repertoire of scripted formats such as Damages, The Big C, The Nanny, Mad About You, and Chosen, which cater to audience of different demographics and taste.