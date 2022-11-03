Sony SAB bolsters Its brand and content strategy to cement its position as a living room brand

Neeraj Vyas, business head, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster

"Sony SAB is entering a new phase as the brand is undergoing metamorphosis with its content and brand strategy. We are looking for stories and insights from the daily lives of people. As creators we are constantly looking for new themes and new insights that reflect on the trends and what people are going through, staying ahead with consumers and their changing lives. The recently launched brand films will further help us cement our positioning as a brand that goes beyond just providing entertainment and helps us connect emotionally with our audiences on a much deeper level. As a channel we are forward-looking, catering to the diverse needs of the family and yet at the same time bringing them together."