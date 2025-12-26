Sony SAB to adapt international medical drama DOC for Indian television

The Indian version will centre on a male doctor whose life changes after a traumatic incident leads to memory loss. The narrative follows his return to the medical profession and his evolving relationships, with a renewed focus on empathy and human connection. The format departs from conventional family dramas by placing a male protagonist at the centre of the story.

The original series DOC – Nelle Tue Mani has seen adaptations in over five countries and is known for its character-led storytelling. The Indian adaptation is being developed for Sony SAB’s Hindi general entertainment audience.

Ajay Bhalwankar, business head, Sony SAB, said: “We are excited to introduce the Indian adaptation of DOC, Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan, to our audiences. This show reflects our effort to bring distinctive narratives to Sony SAB. With a nuanced and multifaceted male protagonist at the centre of this emotionally resonant story, Hui Gumm Yaadein presents a perspective that is both refreshing and meaningful within the GEC landscape. We believe this evolved and fresh approach to a high-stakes family drama will resonate deeply with our viewers and further reinforce Sony SAB’s commitment to delivering quality, character-driven entertainment.”

Sonika Bhasin, VP, Distribution, South Asia, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Format Owners of DOC, said: “The DOC format, celebrated internationally for its profound emotional narrative and incredible success, represents a high-value global IP. Launching this property in a critical territory like India required a partner known for their ability to connect deeply with the Indian audience and deliver authentic family drama, which is precisely why we chose Sony SAB. We are confident that their unique approach to the adaptation will ensure Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan not only resonates but seamlessly extends the legacy of this globally acclaimed series.”

The show is scheduled to premiere on Sony SAB at a later date.