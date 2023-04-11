Sony Sports Network extends its partnership with UEFA and acquires the exclusive media rights

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution & international business and head - sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India “We're thrilled to announce that Sony Sports Network has extended its partnership with UEFA and secured the rights to the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028 editions, further cementing our commitment to delivering premium quality football on a massive scale. With the acquisition of exclusive television and digital rights in the Indian sub-continent, we're excited to bring the tournament to viewers in multiple languages, ensuring that fans can experience the thrill of one of the biggest events in football. UEFA commands some of the most premium football properties, and this association expands our football portfolio with an additional 1300 football matches making us the premier destination for European football in India.