Sony Sports Network rolls out campaign ahead of India-England Test Series 2025

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the India tour of England, starting June 20, 2025. The five-Test series will be played at Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley, and Old Trafford.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship and marks the start of a new phase for Indian cricket after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. A new captain leads a younger squad aiming to improve India’s record in England, where they have won only 3 of 19 Test series in the past 100 years.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer- distribution and international business and head- sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “The India tour of England will be a ‘test’ in the truest sense of the word. While our recent dominance in limited-overs cricket is a testament to the depth and talent of Indian cricket, Test matches in England present a unique challenge. With ‘Naya India, Dhaakad India’, we are celebrating the courage and determination of this new generation, which is unafraid, undeterred, and ready to script history. Sony Sports Network aims to rally the nation behind Team India as they embark on this crucial Test series, inspiring fans to believe that this team can overcome any challenge on any pitch in the world."

Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian batter and panellist for India tour of England, said, “The India-England Test series has always been a true measure of a team’s grit and adaptability. In the last 100 years, India has managed to win only 3 out of 19 series played on English soil, which highlights just how challenging this contest has been for us. With a young and dynamic squad, this tour represents a significant turning point for Indian cricket. I look forward to witnessing how this group rises to the occasion and sets new benchmarks for future generations.”

Irfan Pathan, former Indian all-rounder and Sony Sports Network panellist for India tour of England, commented, “Test cricket in England is the ultimate examination of skill, temperament, and character. With a new generation stepping up, Team India is not just carrying forward a legacy—they are writing a new chapter in our cricketing history. ‘Ground Tumhara, Jeet Hamari’ perfectly captures the fearless attitude and resilience of this squad. I am confident that this team has the talent and determination to take on the toughest challenges and inspire a new wave of fans across the country.”

Additionally, Sony Sports Network has launched its latest campaign, ‘Ground Tumhara, Jeet Hamari’, ahead of the highly anticipated India tour of England 2025. The campaign, centred around a dynamic animation-based film, draws inspiration from the evolving narrative of Indian cricket—where the team has excelled in shorter formats but faces a defining challenge in Test cricket, particularly against England on their home turf.

As part of this campaign, Sony Sports Network has produced a suite of compelling promotional films that capture the essence and intensity of India’s pursuit of Test glory in England. The ‘Captains Promo’ highlights that while cricket has evolved over the years, the challenge of winning in England remains unchanged. Featuring post-match interviews with three legendary captains—Ajit Wadekar (1971), Kapil Dev (1986), and Rahul Dravid (2007)—the film underscores the magnitude of the task ahead and concludes with the powerful message, “Ground to Tumhara hai, par jeet hamari hogi,” encapsulating the team’s determination to re-write history.

Another film, ‘Fury in Harmony – Bumrah,’ focuses on Jasprit Bumrah’s pivotal wicket against England from the 2020-21 series, capturing the intensity and satisfaction that Test cricket brings to its fans. The footage reflects the fierce competition and the high stakes that define this historic rivalry.

The upcoming film Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, yet to be aired, focuses on India’s long-standing rivalry with the England cricket team and the challenges of playing in English conditions. Set to the 1984 song of the same name, the film draws a parallel with India’s struggles in Test cricket in England. It features Sunil Gavaskar, Irfan Pathan, Gaurav Kapur, and Sanjana Ganesan, along with English cricketers Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, and Gus Atkinson. The film highlights the new Indian team’s determination to improve their record in England.

Watch the India tour of England live from June 20, 2025, on Sony Sports Network channels.