Sony Sports Network ropes in Sania Mirza as Tennis Brand Ambassador

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – distribution & international business and head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said: “We truly believe that Sania Mirza's expertise and passion for tennis will be a great addition to our team, and we are thrilled to have her as the Tennis Ambassador for Sony Sports Network. This partnership with the Padma Bhushan awardee will further strengthen our position as the premier destination for tennis in India, as well as enhance the viewing experience of tennis fans in India. Sony Sports Network has been at the forefront of providing the best tennis content, and additionally, we are the first broadcasters to telecast the Grand Slams live in multiple regional languages. This initiative has been widely appreciated by viewers across India, as it has taken the sport to a wider audience.”