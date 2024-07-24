Sony Sports Network secures exclusive rights for India's tour of Sri Lanka

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be looking to bank on their young talent to deliver on their home turf as they aim to restore the glory days of the past. Focus will be on key players including Matheesha Pathirana along with Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga who feature in the top 10 men’s ODI Batting and T20I all-rounder ICC rankings. Interestingly, the two sides will also have new head coaches at the helm when they face each other with Gautam Gambhir leading India for the first time and Sanath Jayasuriya taking the charge for Sri Lanka.