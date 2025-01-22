Sony Sports Network secures TV broadcast rights for World Pickleball League

Sony Sports Network has secured the television broadcast rights of World Pickleball League (WPBL), India's first franchise-based Pickleball League. Pickleball has been growing rapidly in India, with more people playing and more courts being built. Within India, over 50,000 players in 2024 have picked up the sport and the number continues to grow. There are now nearly 1,000 pickleball courts in India, with more being added each month. With this partnership Sony Sports Network aims to help the sport reach an even larger audience base.

Conceptualised by Arjuna Awardee and former Indian tennis icon Gaurav Natekar alongside former India No. 1 Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the league is set to make its debut on January 24, 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels.

Fans can look forward to live action as six dynamic teams – Dilli Dillwale, Pune United, Mumbai Pickle Power, Bengaluru Jawans, Chennai Super Champs, and Hyderabad Superstars battle it out in a high-stakes, ten-day tournament featuring 18 games with 48 top international players from across 14 countries.

India’s top Pickleball talent that includes Vrushali Thakare, Mayur Patil, Vanshik Kapadia, Sonu Vishvakarma, Isha Lakhani, and Kuldip Mahajan, will bring their international experience to the WPBL court, representing their respective franchises. The League will also provide fans an opportunity to witness some of the world’s best Pickleball stars including William Sobek, Willy Ching, Max Freeman among others.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, "Pickleball has experienced a tremendous surge in popularity, not just in India but globally. At Sony Sports Network, we have always strived to bring the best and most diverse sporting content to our viewers and the addition of the World Pickleball League affirms our endeavors. We are excited to showcase the inaugural edition of the World Pickleball League to our audiences and provide a platform that will help expand the reach of this dynamic sport."

Gaurav Natekar, co-founder and CEO – World Pickleball League, added, "We are delighted to have Sony Sports Network as the official broadcaster of the World Pickleball League. Sony Sports Network holds a special place in my heart, given my previous associations with them. Their exceptional track record of captivating audiences with their comprehensive coverage of sporting events across India and the globe is truly commendable. The brand has a deeper partnership with the World Pickleball League, and Sony Sports Network coming on board is a testament to their commitment and trust in the World Pickleball League. Their ability to cultivate fan engagement and enthusiasm for various sports further enhances the excitement as we near the debut season."