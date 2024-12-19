Sony Sports Network to broadcast the third edition of World Tennis League in India

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the World Tennis League in India from December 19 to 22, 2024. The network has acquired exclusive television and digital rights for the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Sania Mirza and Rob Koeing will join as commentators.

Advertisment

The World Tennis League, a mixed-gender league, will take place at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Four teams—Eagles, Falcons, Hawks, and Kites—will compete. Male players include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, and India's Sumit Nagal. Female players include Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejčíková, Paula Badosa, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Garcia, Jasmine Paolini, and Mirra Andreeva.

During the tournament, the teams will play each other in a round-robin format. Each tie will consist of four sets: one men’s singles match, one women's singles match, and two doubles sets, which may include men's doubles, women's doubles, or mixed doubles, as determined by the team that wins the coin toss.

Following the round-robin phase, the top two teams will face off in the final on December 22, 2024. Fans can watch the World Tennis League live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony LIV from December 19 to 22.